The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to expose opposition’s Senators who voted against the party’s policy during secret balloting on the no-confidence movement against the Senate chairman.

The committee included former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sabir Baloch and Saeed Ghani.

The fact-finding committee has summoned its first session on August 6 in Islamabad to consider over the reasons behind the failure of opposition’s motion in Senate.

Sources said the committee would soon present its report to the party chairman.