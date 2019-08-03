Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have termed the use of cluster bombs by Indian forces on civilian population in Neelum Valley as violation of international laws.

In their separate statements, both expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and property.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed sympathy with the family members of martyred citizens.

Speaker Asad Qaiser urged international community to take notice of India's use of cluster munitions and violation of Geneva Convention.

He said India is perturbed over the successful foreign policy and diplomacy of Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said India is committing worst human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris