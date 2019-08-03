Share:

The eighth round of peace talks between Taliban and the United States begins on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

Officials describe it to be the most crucial phase of negotiations to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan as a peace agreement could be expected at the end of this round of talks.

Meanwhile, in a tweet US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said we are pursuing a peace agreement not a withdrawal agreement and US presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based, and any withdrawal will be conditions-based.

He said we are ready for a good agreement as Taliban are signaling that they would like to conclude an agreement.