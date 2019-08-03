Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Friday that he had provided in writing evidences to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of five telegraphic transfers (TTs) made from Hill Metal Establishment (HME) in Saudi Arabia to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s accounts.

Addressing a news conference here, he accused the Sharif family of plundering the national kitty mercilessly, adding that five TTs worth Rs66.9 million from the Hill Metal Establishment in the name of Maryam Safdar had been unearthed so far.

Accusing the Sharif family of using TTs to make assets abroad through money laundering, Akbar said all cases involving TTs had been forwarded to the NAB to produce them as additional documentary evidence in the Hill Metals case pending before the Accountability Court-II.

Special assistant to the PM said a family that came to power in 90s enacted a law under which remittances pouring into the country could not be questioned much on account of tax.

Akbar alleged that over 85 percent of the declared profit from HME went to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s account, out of which 80 to 85 percent was given to Maryam Safdar as a gift.

Akbar recalled that Nawaz and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had been nominated in the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference, and that Nawaz had been given a seven-year sentence in the case.

He said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had identified some payments made to Maryam, but the details of those were not available earlier. “Now they are available,” he said.

He said these included the ‘Form R’, in which the beneficiary takes ownership that the money being transferred is in her knowledge and is meant for a specified purpose.

The special assistant to the premier said that this included a TT of Rs14 million transferred to Maryam’s MCB account in 2008, in which the purpose specified was ‘investment’; another TT of Rs19 million and one more in 2016 of Rs9.9 million was transferred from HME to her Habib Bank account in the bank’s Jati Umrah Sharif Education City branch.

“The myth created that they are born rich has now come to an end after emergence of TTs,” he said, adding modus operandi of the ‘crimes’ of almost entire Sharif family was the same, which was TTs.

Akbar said the looted money was being recovered and another plea bargain was made on Thursday.

To a question about bringing back Ishaq Dar, he said the process was underway and his meeting with UK secretary of state was expected soon.

Answering another question, special assistant to the PM said the whole nation wanted fast recovery from the looters but due course of law had to be followed in that regard.