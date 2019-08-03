Share:

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi is determined to make Karachi free of garbage.

Talking to media in Karachi on Saturday, the Minister said that he has so far received a overwhelming response from various segments of the society for clean Karachi drive which is very encouraging

He said cleaning and desalinating of storm drains in the city is top most priority as these storm drains have turned into garbage dumping places over the years.

Minister said that FWO and KMSC will be with us in the campaign. He also thanked business community, trade bodies, banking sector and other segments of the society for assuring their cooperation in the campaign