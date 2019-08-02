Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operation against drug mafia and seized 2.14 tonnes of narcotics besides arresting 40 suspected smugglers, ANF spokesman informed The Nation on Friday.

He said ANF also impounded 9 vehicles during action against drug suppliers and registered cases against the accused.

According to him, ANF has conducted a total of 32 counter narcotics operations in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi and seized 2.14 tonnes narcotics valuing Rs 3.32 billion internationally.

He said he also arrested 40 suspected smugglers including 4 ladies and foreigners and impounded 9 vehicles that were being used for transporting narcotics from one to another place. The seized drugs comprised 1975.695 kg Hashish, 62.175 kg heroin, 104.45 kg Opium, 4.338 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3700 Xanax tablets, 50 Ecstasy tablets and 1.4 kg weed, he said.

Sharing further details, he said ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and during search of the vehicle recovered 30 kg hashish and 28.8 kg Opium from secret cavities. Two persons onboard namely Imran butt and Ghayour Aziz were arrested, he added.

In another operation, ANF held an accused namely Waqar Ahmed and recovered 1.020 kg hashish from his personal possession, he said adding that ANF intercepted Suzuki Pickup near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered 24 kg heroin, which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle. An accused namely Hamid Raza resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered 48 kg Opium from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Nasir Siddique resident of Lahore and Ghulam Abbas resident of Multan were arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcycle near Ghosia Chowk, Talli Mori Road, Rawalpindi and recovered 1.2 kg Opium and 50 Ecstasy tablets (weighing 14 gram) from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Zarwan resident of Rawalpindi.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.2 kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Syed Muhammad Jawad Naqvi resident of Rawalpindi. He was arrested near Noorani Mohallah, Mughal Abad. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a lady accused namely Humaira Naveed resident of Lahore and recovered 6.5 Kg Heroin from her personal possession. She was arrested near Chungi Number 26, Bus Stop, Islamabad. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested two lady accused namely Sakina and Nasreen both residents of Khyber Agency and recovered 9 Kg Hashish form their personal possession. Both were arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Sohawa, Jehlum. In ninth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adnan resident of Sheikhupura at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 7.850 Kg Heroin which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was boarding for KSA through Flight No WY-346. In tenth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Shahzad Waheed and a lady accomplice namely Shakeela Begum both residents of Hangu and recovered 4.8 Kg Hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested near Chungi Number 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad. In eleventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car at Chungi Number 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish and 150 Gram Heroin from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Hussain Akbar resident of Peshawar and Rasool Abad resident of Khyber Agency were arrested during the operation. In twelfth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 5 Kg Heroin from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Noor Zaib & Sadam Hussain both residents of Swat. They were arrested near Chungi Number 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad. In thirteenth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a Nigerian National namely Macdonald Okolo near Mini Park, Street No 38, G-10/4, Islamabad and recovered 1.4 kg weed from his shoulder bag.

Similarly, ANF also took action against drug mafia in other parts of country and recovered huge quantity of narcotics.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug smugglers while further investigation was on, he said.