A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday.

Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake struck. According to the USGS, it hit at a depth of 59 kilometres (37 miles) and about 227 kilometres (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island of Sumatra.

According to reports, citing local authorities, one person died of a heart attack amid panic in the province of Banten on Java and at least four others were injured.

According to the disaster mitigation agency, people who took to higher ground, including about 1,000 taking shelter in the gubernatorial office in Lampung Province, have now returned home, reported the authorities.

Friday's earthquake reportedly destroyed 34 houses and caused minor damage to dozens of other buildings.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Hundreds of thousands died in 2004 when a powerful earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami that struck several states bordering the Indian Ocean.