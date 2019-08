Share:

LAHORE - Police Friday claimed to have arrested a man on charge of indecent exposure to a woman. Confirming the arrest, SP Ahsan Saifullah said a police team arrested Tayyab Ahmed, a resident of Westwood Colony in Raiwind, after a girl posted a bizarre clip on her Twitter account showing him exposing himself indecently while riding a motorcycle. Police seized his bike and launched an investigation after registering an FIR.