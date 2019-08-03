Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan’s singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and cricketer Wahab Riaz come in support of “Clean Karachi” drive initiated by PTI leadership.

People from different walks of life backed the campaign on the call of Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, the federal minister for Maritime Affairs.

Apart from Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Wahab Riaz, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi, Chris Jordan, David Malan and Hasan Ali have also pledged their support for the drive. Renowned playwright Anwar Maqsood paid tribute to Ali Zaidi for his efforts and shared a video message to show his support for the drive.