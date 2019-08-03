Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has urged Karachi Electric (KE) to ensure immediate upgradation of its system with equal attention towards operational improvements so as to avert tragic incidents registered during recent showers in the city.

In a meeting with the KE management of at his office here Friday, the Karachi Commissioner on behalf of the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah registered serious concern with regard to loss of 14 precious lives as well as questionable performance of KE, otherwise too but particularly during rains. Mentioning that he as the representative of Karachi administration has to respond to the queries raised by the federal and provincial governments, he said exact facts behind the tragic deaths caused due to electrocution have to be ascertained.

Shallwani directed the KE authorities to identify the source of negligence as well those responsible for the same and send him the relevant report within 48 hours.

This, he said must be on case to case basis, carrying every single detail of the incidents coupled with information related to action taken against the culprits and measures being adopted to avert such instances in the future.

The Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani reiterated that KE being the only power supplier to Karachi ought to improve and upgrade its system and operations without any compromise in terms of service quality and sustainability of the same. NEPRA representative, present on the occasion, said its team from Islamabad is already here for required investigation and would submit its report within two weeks time to the concerned authorities at the federal level. KE was said to have also been asked to submit its safety and precautionary measures manual, a mandatory requirement for every power producer and supplier under NEPRA’s 2005 policy. Representative of Sindh Energy Department, M, Ishaq Khuhro along with a police department official shared information at their disposal regarding the loss of lives due to electrocution in Karachi.

KE authorities expressing their remorse said deaths during rain could not be justified in any manner and assured that culprits will be dealt accordingly. They also sought government support and assistance to improve the system.