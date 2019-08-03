Share:

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for seven days in money laundering and assets beyond means references.

Hamza was produced before the court by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two corruption cases where the court had reserved its judgement against the PML-N leader.

Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over the hearing and inquired from the investigation officer about the number of days Hamza had been in the physical remand.

To this, the court was told that Hamza had been in the remand for 52 days.

Meanwhile, police have ensured strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex and blocked adjoining roads for routine traffic. The litigant public has been denied entry to the complex.