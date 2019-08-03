Share:

LAHORE - Dar Hockey Academy is by far the biggest hockey nursery of Pakistan as the academy’s players regularly gain selection in Pakistan’s national and age group teams.

Pakistan’s last international appearance was at the 2018 World Cup. Four players from the Dar Academy were part of that team. The academy, which is based in Lahore, has players from different parts of the country.

The colts are given high quality coaching at home. Its teams regularly tour abroad, mostly the leading European hockey nations, to get international competition, and they will be touring Europe for the sixth time from August 13-28.

The scouts are always on lookout for the talented youngsters. Hence, the supply line remains intact. It is no surprise that as many as 34 Dar HA boys have been in action for 10 teams at the ongoing 65th National Championships at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

They include players, who have donned international blazer for Pakistan’s senior and age group sides as well as up and coming lads, some making their maiden appearance at the national championships. Interestingly, squads of all the four semi finalists and seven of the eight quarterfinalists include academy players.