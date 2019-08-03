Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 31 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 159.11 as compared to the last closing of Rs 159.42, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.60. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 48 and was traded at Rs 176.57 as compared to last closing at Rs 176.09. The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and was traded at Rs 1.48 against Rs 1.46, whereas the decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 192.97 as compared to last closing at Rs 193.21. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 09 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs 43.31 and Rs 42.41 against Rs 43.40 and Rs 42.50 respectively.