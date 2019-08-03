Share:

KARACHI - Zilhajj moon has been sighted, hence Eidul Azha would be celebrated on August 12 across the country.

This was announced by Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Friday after chairing the moon sighting committee meeting.

The members of the moon sighting body attended the meeting among others.Earlier, a moon sighting meeting was held under the chair of Mufti Muneebur Rehman in Karachi. The chairman said that the committee had received a total of 72 testimonies from across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had already made announcement of Eidul Azha .

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of the Zilhajj moon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted sighting of the crescent of Zilhajj 1440 AH on August 02 evening, as the moon will born on August 1 at 8:12 am. A PMD spokesperson said the Met experts have high expectations for crescent sighting on August 02 despite the weather.

The age of moon would be 35 hours and 29 minutes while it will be sighted during visibility window of 53 minutes after the sunset on the day.