Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday wrote to the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres which was conveyed to the members of the Security Council following the Indian Army attack using cluster ammunition to target the civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law.

FM Qureshi said that India in its war madness is not only sabotaging the regional peace but also committing gross violation of human rights along

the LoC. "I urge the nations of the world to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in IOK and LOC”, he added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador at the UN expressed that letter talked about the alarming situation of the Kashmir, rights violation by the India and unprovoked firing across the LoC by Indian forces.

Lodhi tweeted that FM Qureshi’s letter to UNSG also expressed concern at reports that India is preparing ground to change status of Occupied

Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan has consistently opposed any move that could alter situation in IoK as it would violate Security Council resolutions,” she added.

Maleeha Lodhi further said that Pakistan opposes every move to change the status of Indian-occupied Kashmir. The global community and the UN

should play their role for peace.