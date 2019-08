Share:

Lahore (PR) The Inauguration ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Diagnostic Centre, Liberty (SKDCL) was held at the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) near Liberty. This Diagnostic Centre is so far the largest of its kind in Lahore that Shaukat Khanum has established outside of its main hospital campus in Johar Town. SKDCL provides a range of advanced lab investigations, radiography, MRI and CAT scan in addition to clinics for specialised medical consultations.