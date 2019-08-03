Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops on Sunday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pandoshan area of Shopian district.

Even after the act of aggression, several protesters were arrested by the forces as they took to streets for protests, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation after killing of an Indian soldier and injury of another.

To disperse the protestors, police and forces used pellet guns and tear gas, resulting in injuries of several protesters.

Meanwhile, Shopian administration suspended mobile phone internet service in the region.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian forces arrested several Kashmiris during raids on houses in Pulwama district.

A vehicle of Indian army was damaged by a bomb detonated on a roadside in Zahid Bagh area of Pulwama.

Moreover, Indian investigation agency Enforcement Directorate has seized a property worth Rs17.3 million owned by Kashmiri trader Zahoor watali who has been detained in New Delhi.