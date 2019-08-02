Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in parking their vehicles at wrong places and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic. It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while reviewing arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. He directed SP (Traffic) and all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic in the city. The SSP said that it is right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed over there. He said that vehicles should be parked at the lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign would be launched to educate the citizens coming for shopping there. Farrukh Rasheed said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road-users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose. According to the officials, over 8,613 violators were issued challans during the ongoing year. Meanwhile, the special squads of City Traffic Police (CTP) has lifted a total of 10,587 vehicles and motorcycles from no parking areas of the city and issued fine tickets to the owners collecting more than Rs2.1 million fine in the month of July, informed a spokesman on Friday. According to him, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has constituted these special squads equipped with lifters in order to make the traffic flow smooth on city’s roads by lifting the cars and motorcycles parked in no parking areas. He said the special squads have took action against vehicle owners for violation of wrong parking, double parking and no parking in various areas of city including Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cannt Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Mall Road, Sadiqabad, Commercial Market and lifted 3735 vehicles and 6852 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Education Wing of CTP has also been organizing seminars and briefings in different parts of city for creating awareness among the citizens and road users about parking laws and other road safety measures. In a message, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf asked the roads users to avoid parking vehicles and motorcycles in no parking areas or along with roads as it could create traffic jam. He also asked the citizens to act upon advisory of CTP.