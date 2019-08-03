Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will only provide access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav under the country’s rules, New Delhi has been conveyed.

Sources in the foreign ministry told The Nation on Friday that the consular access rules in Pakistan and India were the same and will be implemented when India decides to meet their convicted spy.

Yesterday, India asked Pakistan to provide “unimpeded” consular access to Jadhav in an environment free from the “fear of intimidation” and reprisal, in sync with the ruling by the International Court of Justice in his case.

India sent a communication to Pakistan making clear its position that the consular access must be “unimpeded” and should be in the light of the judgement by the International Court of Justice or ICJ.

India’s External Affairs Ministry said it was evaluating Pakistan’s offer of granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in the ICJ judgement in the case.

Indian media reported that Pakistan had put some conditions to grant consular access to Jadhav. One of the conditions reportedly was the presence of a Pakistani official when the Indian prisoner was allowed to meet Indian officials as part of the consular access.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, an Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged “espionage” in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice.

Following the ICJ order, India has asked Pakistan to grant full consular access to Jadhav at the earliest in “full compliance and conformity” of the world court’s verdict.

This week, Pakistan officially offered consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was awaiting Indian response and had formally informed Indian High Commission. The ICJ, in its ruling, had asked Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

The ICJ said that even though it had found Pakistan in violation of Article 36 the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. “it is not the conviction and sentence of Jadhav which are to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.”

The most the ICJ said it could do was to order Pakistan to cease violation of Article 36 and review the case in light of how that violation may have affected the case’s outcome.

To this end, Pakistan was directed to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36, grant India consular access, and then review the case while considering, under the laws of Pakistan, how not doing so earlier may have impacted the case’s outcome.

The sources at the foreign ministry said Pakistan cannot understand why India wanted an ‘unimpeded’ access and there were rules in place.

“They are speaking of ICJ verdict, we have implemented it. Can’t understand why they (India) want an unimpeded access. We will follow rules,” said a senior official.