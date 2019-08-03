Share:

LAHORE - Dramay Baaz production’s “Daikh Tu Ne Kia Kiya”, a play written and directed by Feroz Ejaz Butt, delighted the audience at Lahore Arts Council’s Theater Festival on Friday evening.

The play “Daikh Tu Ne Kya Kiya” is based on the story of a corrupt politician Ch Bashir Ahmed who got elected as member of the National Assembly by using the power of his money. After becoming the minister, he started looting people‘s money and public properties in the name of development. He is not only a corrupt man but a rapist as well who raped his personal assistant when he was drunk. Now his conscience starts upsetting him and he begins to remember all his sins, which he committed in his entire life.

A good number of audiences from different walks of life attended the show and admired the play’s theme, message and performances. All actors who performed in the play at Alhamra theatre festival get immense applause from the audience.

Regarding the festival, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that all plays which are presented at the Alhamra Theater Festival are different depending on the nature of the story. He said all dramas have great lessons for our new generation. He said that “we strive to provide the public with free entertainment for which we have been working day and night.

Alhamra Theater Festival is part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations at Lahore Arts Council, he added.