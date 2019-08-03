Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Imran Khan is an honest leader with immense leadership qualities and charisma but his success hinges upon his team so he should select honest and dedicated advisers to overcome the prevailing financial crisis and other issues confronted by Pakistani nation.

Makkah-based Sheikhul Tafseer & Hadith Maulana Saifur Rehman Al-Mahand stated while talking to a group of newsmen in Mardrisah Qasmia near Uch Sharif here the other day. His son and religious scholar Pir Syed Muhammad Shah Jarar was also present on the occasion. Maulana Saifur Rehman paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces and said that the strong Pakistani Army is source of strength for the whole Muslim Ummah.

“Both in the times of war and peace, Pakistan Army has rendered historic services for nation,” he pointed out, adding that the way Pakistani Army faced and thwarted the Indian aggression recently exhibited the sheer professional, capabilities and bravery of the Armed Forces.

Responding to a question Maulana Rehman said that he has been serving as teacher of Tasfseer and hadith in Madrisa Al-Sawalatiyah, Makkah Maukarama since 1974. Highlighting the role of Madrissah Sawalatiyah, he informed that approximately 1,000 students, from 18 Muslim countries, are getting Islamic education at the seminary.

Degree of This Madressa degree is equivalent to MA of Al-Azhar University, Egypt and other varsities of Muslim countries. To another question, Maulana Saifur Rehman Al-Mahand disclosed that he with the support of his colleagues constructed mosques in Manchester (UK) and its allied city with the financial support of late king of Saudi Arabia Khalid-bin- Abdul Aziz.

Similarly he is running four religious Madaressas in Mahand, Muhammad Abad and Mauza Kakas of Sub-division Ahmedpur East, while he constructed 45 mosques in this region. Commenting on his family Madrassah Arabia Zareefia, he revealed that it was founded in 1880 by his grandfather Mian Zareef Mahand in Mahand, Chanigoth, which is rendering religious as well as conventional education to people of this backward area to-date. This seminary has produced hundreds of Ulema and it has the honour that Qadianis were declared non-Muslims in former Bahawalpur State in 1935 and this case (Muqadama-e- Bahawalpur) was started from this Madressa in 1926. Earlier, he addressed a big religious gathering in Masjid Al-Noor wherein urged the Muslims to follow in the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in letter and spirit. The Maulana also lauded decision of the masses and Pir Syed Muhammad Shah Jarrar to renamed Chowk Bhatta Kakas as Khatme Nabowwat Chowk.