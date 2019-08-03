Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains and wind thunderstorms in the upper and central parts of Pakistan on Saturday.

According to Met Office , seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Met Office has predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.