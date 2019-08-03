Share:

Lahore : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all medical superintendents of public sector hospitals of the province to send her the lists and details about the performance of bio-medical equipments of their respective hospital. According to handout, the minister said broken down machines will be replaced immediately from government hospitals. MRI Ultrasound and other machinery should be repaired to provide relief to the patients to government sector hospitals. Reiterating resolve to provide the people with better healthcare service the minister said that no stone would remain unturned for the purpose, She said departments concerns should prepare the list for procuring new machinery in the schemes of annual development budget.