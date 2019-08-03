Share:

A four-member team of NEPRA has visited K-Electric office on Saturday to investigate the power crisis and deaths during the rain in Karachi.

The investigating team is led by Nadir Khoso has asked for the date from K-Electric to investigate power outages in the city. K-Electric authority has provided data on the recent crisis to the NEPRA’s team.

The NEPRA Investigation Team is expected to visit various areas of the city throughout the day. The team is also likely to visit the families of the victims who died because of electrocution in the rain.

After their three-day visit, the team will submit their research report to Chairperson NEPRA.

At least 20 people, including children, were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the recent spell of monsoon rains.

The family of a victim even registered an FIR against KE. A 30-year-old was electrocuted in Paposh Nagar on July 29. The family said that Saud died because of KE’s negligence.