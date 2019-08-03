Share:

KARACHI - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD, created history in cardiac healthcare by performing first “Focal Cryoablation” procedure on 60-year old lady.

A 60-year old lady of Lahore was brought to NICVD where a team led by Dr Azam Shafqat who is a Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology performed focal cryoablation.

Appreciating the team, the NICVD Executive Director Professor NadeemQamar said that the institution achieved ‘another’ milestone by performing Focal Cryoablation procedure first time in the country. “NICVD has become one of the best tertiary cardiac care hospitals in the world,” he added.

An expert said that most such cases are performed by heating the focus abnormal beat in the heart tissue by a catheter. In this case the abnormality was in such a location that heating could destroynormal tissue causing an excessively slow heart rate. For the first time in Pakistan a special catheter was used to freeze the focus of abnormality at -70 ºC without the risk of slow heart rate. This freezing was successfully performed without any complications. The patient permanently cured of this cardiac ailment.