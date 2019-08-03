Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Saturday said the narrative of the opposition – who always did politics over non-issues – has flopped badly.

The Punjab CM said in his statement that people have announced disassociation from these leaders who practiced politics of anarchy, and these rejected elements have lost their credibility.

Usman Buzdar affirmed that people only want prosperity and progress, and the opposition parties must realize that only issue-based politics will prevail in Pakistan from now onwards.