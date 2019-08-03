Share:

BEIJING - Pakistan-China relationship is close and solid, and it is based on mutual respect and mutual trust, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat told Chinese media.

He also stressed that Pakistan-China relationship is far beyond the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, but the projects of CPEC are a mega initiative that Pakistan is very proud of and pleased to have, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Gen Zubair Hayat briefed Chinese media and shared his thoughts on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his recent visit to China for the 13th Defence and Security Talks by China and Pakistan.

When mentioning the construction process of CPEC, Gen Zubair said that the initial part of the projects are focused on energy and infrastructure. Most of the energy- and infrastructure-based projects have come online and are making tangible contributions, he said. According to a Chinese news website, Gen Zubair said that Pakistan is pleased to have the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as centerpiece of the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Pakistan embraces and fully supports the BRI, and the CPEC, which encompasses investments in two major areas of energy and infrastructure and has already achieved significant progress, he added.

The CJCSC said that the China-Pakistan relationship is not a transitional, issue-based or interest-driven one; rather, it is a solid friendship based on mutual trust and respect dating back to the era of the ancient Silk Road. Faced with some common challenges in the 21st Century, Pakistan and China share an identical world view and vision of development, since the two countries both value peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

“China was, is and will remain our friend,” the official said, “and we will help each other in times of need.”

During the visit, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also held a meeting with Gen. Zubair and said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. No matter what changes take place in the international and regional landscapes, China and Pakistan will always trust and support each other, he said.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results in the past five years, he added. It is moving towards a new stage of substantial, expanding and high-quality development, he stated.

Wang stressed that the two sides should implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, firmly promote the construction of the CPEC and deepen cooperation in various fields such as counter-terrorism and security.

During the visit, Vice Chairman of China Central Military Commission, Gen. Zhang Youxia and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Guo Shengkun also held separate meetings with the visiting dignitary.