LAHORE: Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan has said that all out efforts are being made to defuse the negative image of “Thana Culture” and to restore the trust of citizens on police. He said more than 300 policemen lost their lives in the line of duty to save the lives of citizens. “We can improve the positive image of police by behavioral change and dealing citizens with politely. The DIG was addressing the participants of a cash distribution ceremony at the District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday. SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain, DSPs and other officers were also present during the ceremony. On this occasion, many police were given cash prizes for showing best performance. A police spokesman said DIG Ashfaq Khan distributed cash awards of Rs 592,000 among 164 police for showing best performance in crime control and maintenance of law and order in the city. As many as 25 Inspectors, 22 Sub Inspectors, 25 ASIs, 29 Head Constables, 58 Constables and five lady Constables received cash awards. While addressing the participants DIG Ashfaq Khan said that as per the vision of IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, important steps are being taken for the betterment of police stations. He said maximum funds and resources are being provided to local police for repair and maintenance of police stations.