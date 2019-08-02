Share:

ISLAMABAD-Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has been sent on leave by the Ministry of National Health Services on resisting transformation of hospital into Medical Teaching Institute System, officials informed The Nation on Friday.

The officials said that the Ministry of NHS is rapidly working to transform the government-run hospitals into MTI system, the health system which was implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in public sector hospitals by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

They said that a friction continued between ED PIMS Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood and Ministry of NHS for the implementation of new system as ED was in not in favour of changing the status of government hospital and civil servant status of the employees.

They said that the hospital’s employees have reservations on the changing the status of PIMS from government hospital to MTI as it will damage their service and career.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza in the Senate Standing Committee on NHS had confirmed that the ministry has finalised the summary of implementing MTI in PIMS and soon the summary will be sent to PM for approval.

He also stated that after implementation of MTI in PIMS, the hospital will become an autonomous body which will be administrated independently by its ED.

However, the officials said that to remove hurdles in its plan the ministry decided to replace the top official of PIMS from his position and bring a new head to keep the implementation of the MTI in smooth way.

Earlier, the ministry sent a summary to PM to replace the ED PIMS with Dr Anser Maxood (BS-20), currently posted as Head of the Department, Dentistry. Meanwhile, the ministry proposed to appoint Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood as administrator Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA).

Copy of the summary available with The Nation read: “following postings and transfers are proposed. Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood (BS-21) , presently posted as Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of medical Sciences (PIMS), may be transferred and posted as Administrator, Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) relieving Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram of the additional charge of Administrator HOTA.

Dr Anser Maxood (BS-20), currently posted as Head of the Department, Dentistry, PIMS may be transferred and posted as Executive Director, PIMS. Approval of the Prime Minister, being the appointing authority is solicited to the proposal contained summary. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/MoS for NHSAR&C has seen and authorized the submission of this summary”.

The officials said that however ED PIMS decided to opt leave for 30 days instead of taking charge of HOTA. Officials also said that names of Dr Rauf Niazi and Dr Rizwan Taj were also proposed to give temporary charge of ED PIMS.

Later on the Ministry of NHS approved one month leave of the ED PIMS Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood.

The notification issued by the ministry said: “competent authority i.e secretary , ministry of National health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHS,R&C), Islamabad is pleased to grant leave to Dr. Raja Amjad Mahmood, Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad w.e.f 2.8.2019 to 31.08.2019 (30 days) to visit UK”.