ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on securing the confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the house effectively.

Sanjrani Thursday survived a motion of no-confidence brought by the Opposition to deseat him. Opposition needed 53 votes in the 104-member house to dethrone him but fell short by only three votes. The final vote count was 50 votes cast against the no-confidence motion, five votes rejected, and 45 cast in favour of it.

Talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who called on him here at PM Office on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the confidence on the abilities of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and hoped he will continue dispensing his duties in an efficient manner like previously.

The Prime Minister said the full confidence of Senate members in the leadership of Sadiq Sanjrani is a confirmation of his leadership, skills and running the affairs of Senate smoothly.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif were also present.

Former Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Mahar also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office and discussed political matters.

The meeting also discussed the problems faced by the people of rural Sindh.

Meeting with Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and updated him about the overall situation in the province, particularly Karachi, in the wake of recent rains.

In a meeting held at the PM Office, the governor apprised the Prime Minister of the measures taken to ease the problems faced by the public due to improper drainage of water. The need for proper cleaning across the province also came under discussion.