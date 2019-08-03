Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasised the need for highlighting the tourist places of Pakistan at international level while focusing on provision of world class facilities to the tourists.

Chairing the meeting of Task Force on Tourism here, the Prime Minister said there are numerous opportunities of promoting tourism in the country.

Imran Khan said during establishment of tourist zones and their development, special care should be taken not to disturb the natural beauty and environment of the area.

He directed to compile the relevant laws as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the efforts to highlight the tourism potential of the country at international level and the progress being made in provision of facilities to tourists.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the performance of National Tourism Coordination Board and its various working groups. It was informed that a national tourism strategy has been constituted.

The meeting was also informed about promotion of religious tourism, particularly the arrival of members of Sikh community on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and arrangements in this regard.