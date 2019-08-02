Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for revisiting the master plan of Islamabad keeping in view the ground realities and increase in its population.

Chairing a meeting regarding the master plan of the federal capital here on Friday, the Prime Minister said that in the interim period, sub rules should immediately be framed for the protection of the capital’s green areas and to regularise the construction activities.

Imran Khan noted that work is in progress to provide better residential facilities to the dwellers of slums in Islamabad under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said the aim is to provide them better civic facilities and improve their standards of living.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said chaotic construction in the federal capital by previous governments had led to problems of city management, besides causing huge damage to green belts.

Imran Khan regretted that problems relating to increase in population, expansion of the city and its better management were totally ignored in the past.

He said this resulted in extinction of green areas and irregular construction.

The Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about the plantation campaign started in the capital.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Member of National Assembly Asad Umar and experts related to the fields of construction, planning, environment and law.