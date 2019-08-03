Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khanon Saturday sent defamation notice worth Rs 10 billion to Private TV anchor Najam Sethi upon misleading reporting about his personal life.

It has been said in the notice that no lienency will be showed regarding fake news about PM. In a tweet by Azghar Laghari, central head of public relations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, shared the notice.

Senior Lawyer @BabarAwanPK has sent notice of Defamation Lawsuit of Rs.10 Billions to @najamsethi on behalf of his client Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/eklqyTaMPm — Azhar Laghari (@AzharLaghariPTI) August 3, 2019

Najam Sethi had made shameful claims about the personal life of Imran Khan and he also violated law and ethics after sitting on a Private TV channel besides causing defamation to the reputation of Prime Minister.

Now it is hoped that Sethi instead of escaping will face the court otherwise he will have to pay Rs 10 billion.