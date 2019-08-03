Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on August 6 to discuss a 12-point agenda.

During the meeting, the cabinet will endorse decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), while the projects of public interests would also be discussed.

Matters pertaining to tall buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Peshawar will also come under discussion during the cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet will approve removing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC), while the approval to appoint Board of Directors of National Productivity Organization (NPO) will also

be given in the meeting.