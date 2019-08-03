Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18, regarding the objectives of the government achieved in the first year of the party's rule. 

According to sources, the prime minister will take the nation into confidence over the government’s one-year performance.

Furthermore, the prime minister’s office said, PM Imran has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one-year performance report. 

The prime minister has instructed the ministries and divisions to highlight five big achievements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first year in power by August 9. 