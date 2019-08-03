Share:

LAHORE : A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association District Kasur called on Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar on Friday. The delegation headed by President Dr Shafique Ahmed invited Principal PGMI/LGH to attend the International Bullay Shah PMA Conference scheduled to be held in Kasur in December this year. The other members of the delegation include Dr Gull Asim, Dr Masood Iqbal and Dr Mohammad Khalid. Talking to the delegation, Prof Alfareed Zafar said that serving the ailing humanity to the best of abilities should be the sole goal of doctors. He said that the present government was spending huge amount on health sector and it was upto the healthcare providers to extend all facilities to the needy people. He appreciated PMA for continuing the mission of safeguarding rights of medical community. He also assured full support for the success of the conference.