ISLAMABAD : An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday indicted four suspects, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Robina Khalid in a reference pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Lok Virsa funds.

Ex-chief executive of M/s Cosmos Productions (Private) Ltd Mazhar-ul-Islam, ex-executive director Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Private) Ltd in Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa have also been indicted in the corruption case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir had sought evidence from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after all the accused denied the charges against them.

According to the reference, Mazhar-ul-Islam misused his authority to extend the contract of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with Robina Khalid and Dr Tabinda Zafar.

The accused, hence, by extending the agreement without inviting the fresh tenders, received illegal benefits and also failed to deposit the 50 percent profit earned by them; which resulted in the loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer.

The reference was filed by investigation officer Afshan Basharat before the AC judge, Islamabad on July 1, 2019.

As per details, the evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused committed corruption as defined under section 9(a) and punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.