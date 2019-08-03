Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 172.70 points (0.54 percent) to close at 31,666.41 points. A total of 46,453,830 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.032 billion. Out of 311 companies, share prices of 145 companies recorded increase while 149 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Inter Steel Limited with a volume of 5,045,500 and price per share of Rs 31.75, Maple Leaf with a volume of 4,547,000 and price per share of Rs 17.00 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 2,117,000 and price per share of Rs 13.45. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs5700 while Outsuka Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs8.99 per share, closing at Rs221.99. The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs37.60 per share, closing at Rs1899.90 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs26.80 per share closing at Rs579.20.