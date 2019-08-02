Share:

Kids role in creation of Pakistan highlighted

MULTAN ( Staff Reporter): Speakers at a function pointed out on Friday that along with elders, children also played a pro-active role in creation of Pakistan as they collected funds and handed over money to Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan movement. The function was organised by Young Pakistanis Organisation in connection with Youth Azadi Week 2019 and the proceedings were chaired by renowned educationist Hameed Raza Siddiqui. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Siddiqui, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal, Malik Sami Ahmad and others said that with the grace of Allah Almighty today Pakistan is an independent country which possesses nuclear power. They added that Allah granted all blessings to Pakistan including four seasons, tourism spots, mountains, oceans and natural resources. “We should be proud of this all. What we need to do at this time is to work hard with utmost dedication and commitment to put this country on path of progress and prosperity,” they asserted. They were of the opinion that the children were the future of the nation and we needed to put them on the right path. They added that right education, proper upbringing and continuous counselling could convert a raw youth into a highly responsible, literate and skilled nation. They pointed out that if the kids played an active role in creation of Pakistan 70 years ago, they could repeat that role today to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

IMF Resident Representative visits SCCI

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative Ms Teresa Daban Sanchez discussed in details matters of mutual interest during an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) here on Friday. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. IMF Resident Representative also highlighted various issues related to economy, revenue collection, inflation, mark-up, trade deficit, agriculture and other sectors. On the occasion, SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan gave a detailed briefing to the IMF representative about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self-help basis by Sialkot exporters, achievements, targets and future goals. He also apprised her of the problems being faced by Sialkot’s export-oriented industry.

Two women among 4 die in incidents

OKARA (Staff Reporter): Four persons, two of them women, died in various incidents occurred in different areas of the district here the other day. According to Rescue 1122 and police, a person died when roof of a house collapsed during rain. The rescuers informed that the incident on Jandraka Road in village Baqar Das when roof of the house of one Abbas, son of Goga caved in after torrential rain. As result, Abbas buried under the debris and died. Local assisted the rescuer in pulling out the dead body from under the debris.