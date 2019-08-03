Share:

MULTAN-The provincial government has released Rs2,870 million under Prime Minister Development and Community Development Programmes to be spent on different development schemes proposed by the members of National and Provincial assemblies.

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu disclosed that Rs1,650 million has released under Prime Minister Development Programme and Rs1,221 million second instalment of Community Development Programme. He added that Rs150 million has been released under Prime Minister Development Programme for development work in the constituency of each member of national assembly in Multan division.

Similarly, the schemes proposed by the members of provincial assembly would be funded through Community Development Programme. The Commissioner disclosed that each MPA would be entitled to propose development schemes worth Rs100 million. He said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Multan division had been instructed to kick off development projects with the consultation of MPAs and MNAs of their respective areas. He warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure protection of public interest as well as transparency in development projects. He said that the Chief Minister had special interest in development of this region.