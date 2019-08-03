Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, in a contempt of court petition, issued notices to the banks which were giving less than Rs8,000 to pensioners. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by acting chief justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad, heard the case regarding the non-payment of complete amount by private banks to their retired employees.

During the course of proceedings, counsel for the retired bank employees told the court that contrary to minimum Rs8,000 pension fixed by the court, some banks gave around Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 pension to their retired employees per month. He said the banks were not implementing the court orders in this regard. Later, the court issued notices to the banks and adjourned hearing of the case.