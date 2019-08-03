Share:

Karachi (PR) Standard Chartered, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited, is excited to announce thefive winners of this year’s Standard Chartered #SCWomenInTechProgramme 2019. Event saw five women led teams shortlisted from over 80 applicants win up to USD 10,000 in seed funding for their businesses. The five teams were selected from a pool of the best18 teams previously shortlisted and went through the #SCWomenInTech programme for two months where they were offered coaching, mentoring and business management skills to grow their businesses to the next level.