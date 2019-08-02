Share:

LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez is feeling ‘’truly grateful’’. The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ hitmaker has revealed she is ready to get back to work now after an amazing break away, which has left her with a new zest for life. Sharing pictures from her Italian getaway, she captioned them on Instagram: ‘’Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now ... Back to work. ‘’ Meanwhile, the ‘Wolves’ hitmaker previously confessed she cried ‘’grateful tears’’ after celebrating her 27th birthday in Rome and Capri. Posting a picture of herself enjoying the sunset in Italy, she wrote: ‘’Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes.