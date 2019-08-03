Share:

Minister for Aviation Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday asserted that the Senators had cast votes in accordance with their conscience in the voting on no-confidence resolution against Senate chairman on August 1.

While addressing a press conference, the Minister stated that no horse-trading was done in the Senate election and the role of the chairman of the Senate was neutral.

He strongly condemned National Party’s Hasil Bizenjo, and said the leader speaks of enemy’s words and a treason case must be filed against him.

“Hasil Bizenjo’s comments have reiterated Indian stance,” he added. “The voting process was transparent and Jahangir Tareen had played no role in that.”

The Aviation Minister stated: “Nawaz Sharif had weakened state institutions and the PML-N had brought shame on the name of politicians.”

He claimed that the opposition was divided and has failed to gather on a single platform.

“Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have weakened the state in the name of democracy,” he said, adding that they had failed earlier and the same

would happen again