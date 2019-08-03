Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of shopkeepers of Market Chowk held demonstration here on Friday evening at Market Chowk to protest against suspension of power supply for the last five days. Led by Sohail and Fahad Malik, the shopkeepers blocked MA Jinnah Road and burnt tyres as result traffic was suspended. Protesters raised slogans against the Hesco officers and officials of Mirpurkhas division.

The protesters told the media persons that they were deprived of power supply since the fist spell of monsoon started. They blamed that power supply was restored in mostly areas of the city but they were deprived of.

They alleged that they had complained various times but Hesco officers did not give proper attention to their problems.

They urged the Hesco authorities to immediately restore power supply to their areas otherwise their protest will remain continue.