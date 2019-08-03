Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Sports Journalists Association (SSJA) function held here at Karachi Gymkhana Club on Friday, where Virtual Axix Pakistan CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem was honored for his outstanding contributions for sports and especially for tenpin bowling.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chief selector Manzoor Junior and Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) president Syed Junaid Ali Shah were chief guests and handed over the shield to Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who thanked SJAS and honorable guests for awarding him shield and promised to take very good care of the youngsters.

“My father had always told me and my brother Khawaja Ahmed Fawad to lend a helping hand to genuine talent. I have sponsored a lot of youngsters not only for national but also for international events and this noble cause will continue until I am alive,” he added.

“Almighty has blessed me and it is my national and moral responsibility to pass on benefits to the generation next. My doors are always open for the athletes, so they can feel free to come and share their problems, as I am willing to help them out,” Kh Ahmed concluded.