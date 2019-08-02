Share:

Abdul Sattar Edhi is well known to every Pakistani and his works for humanity are appreciable. He made the Edhi Foundation where people of Pakistan are getting benefits today.

Moreover, the third death anniversary of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed all over Pakistan. He was born on January 1, 1928, in Indian Gujarat and spent all his life as a philanthropist. Pakistan’s biggest foundation, the Edhi Foundation, was established by him.

Nonetheless, Edhi Foundation has rescued over 20,000 abandoned infants, trained over 40,000 nurses and taken care of not less than 50,000 orphans until now. It also has the largest chain of shelters working across the countries with 330 centers. Ambulance service offered by the foundation is the world’s largest according to an estimate with over 600 vehicles dedicated for the purpose. We lost the great Edhi on 8 July 2016 in Karachi.

More importantly, his contributions to Pakistan are a lot. Edhi foundation is saving thousands of lives every year and gives the poor facilities of Ambulance for free. Unfortunately, the Edhi foundation doesn’t look like the old Edhi foundation. Its funds have also become a victim of corruption.

I hope the government will not only celebrate his death anniversary but also fulfill his wish which was to save humanity, not corruption.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.