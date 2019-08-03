Share:

MULTAN/HAFIZABAD-The traders of Sabzi and Fruit Mandi Multan and growers in Hafizabad staged demos against the increase in the prices of petroleum products on Friday.

In Multan, dozens of traders fruit and vegetable market, led by Nadeem Qureshi assembled outside the market and shouted slogans against the government. They were also holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands regarding petroleum prices and arrest of murderers of traders.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi, Haji Ashiq Iqbal, Sheikh Ijaz, Hafiz Irfan and others said that the PTI government completely failed to offer any relief to the masses. They added that Imran Khan made tall claims before coming into power that the people would get petrol at Rs45 in his regime but instead today petrol was available at Rs119 per liter. They said that the cruel government snatched even last bite from the poor people. They said that the government dropped petrol bomb on masses just ahead of Eid which is highly condemnable. They demanded the government to immediately withdraw the increase in petroleum prices.

They further demanded police officers to arrest the murderers of a trader who was killed in the market a few days back. They demanded operation against those doing trading without license in the market. They said that the elements doing trading illegally were responsible for the crimes and murders and their entry should be banned to prevent such incidents in the future.

In Hafizabad, the growers of the district strongly condemned the recent hike in POL prices and have called upon the government to withdraw the increase in the high speed diesel prices.

Addressing a press conference, Central President Pakistan Kissan Board Amanullah Chattha said that the recent increase in the prices of HSD is like a bombshell dropped on the growers, which would badly affect the production of foodgrains. He further said that the government has already increased the prices of fertilisers and pesticides and the recent increase in the HSD prices has broken the backbone of the growers.