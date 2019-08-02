Share:

Rawalpindi-Two persons were shot dead and five others, including three women, sustained injuring when a group of eight armed men opened firing at them over marriage dispute at Mohala Warhian in Taxila.

According to sources, a man namely Azmat Khan had contracted second marriage without consent of his first wife. This made Zubair Khan, the brother of Azmat’s first wife, annoyed and a Jirga was also organised by a local leader of PML-N Malik Pervaiz on July 1, 2019 to sort out the matter. During the jirga, the elders suggested the heirs of first wife of Azmat to initiate legal action against him for not getting permission from his first wife for contracting seconf marriage, they added. On this, Qadeer Khan, Nazir Khan, Azmat Khan, Peer Nusrat, Arshad, Tauqeer, Hassan Khalil and Shaukat Ali got infuriated and started abusing Malik Pervaiz and Zubair Khan, sources said. Relatives of the duo tried to sooth the attackers but they opened indiscriminate firing killing Malik Pervaiz and Zubair on the spot and injuring five others. After committing crime, the attackers managed escape from the scene, they said.

The victims were moved to hospitals where injured were identified as Irshad, Riasat, Asif, Alisha and Zahida, they said.

Police registered a murder case against eight men on complaint of Baqir Ali, son of deceased Malik Pervaiz and begun investigation. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed that two men were shot dead and five other injured when the opponents opened firing over marriage dispute in Taxila.

He said he along with his team also visited crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of victims. He said police held three suspected killers including Peer Nusrat, Hassan Khalil and Shaukat Ali during a raid. Efforts are also being made to apprehend the other fleeing accused, he said.