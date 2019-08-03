Share:

KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism court of Karachi on Friday sentenced two workers of Muttahida Quami Movement-London to 11 years of incarceration.

The court announced its verdict after accusations of possessing illegal weapons and engaging in police encounters were proven onto the suspects, Adnan and Shehzad. An FIR was registered against both accused in a police station situated in Azizabad.

Court orders police to present challan in Mureed case on 9th

City’s local court on Friday ordered police to present challan into the killing of anchorperson Mureed Abbas on August 9.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case at the outset of the case’s hearing in the court today, asked the court to grant a week to file challan in the case.

“Challan has been sent to the higher officials for the approval”, he continued.

The court accepting police’s plea granted a week time to police for filing challan in the case and adjourned the hearing until August 9.

On July 9, a suspect, Atif gunned down Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide. He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries. On Thursday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that Mureed Abbas’ family is receiving threats.

Speaking to media, he had said directives have been issued for provision of protection to the family of the deceased anchorperson.

The Karachi police chief said the police received a complaint about Mureed Abbas’ family receiving threats, after which directions were issued for provision of necessary security to the family.

Eight held with arms

The Sindh Rangers arrested eight suspects including murderers, recovered arms, ammunition and looted valuables during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Friday.

A spokesman of Rangers said that the Paramilitary forces conducted operations against outlaws in Malir City, Shahra-e-Faisal and Gulistan Colony of Malir.

During separate actions, two murderers among eight suspects identified as Muhammad Azeem, Syed Touqeer Abbas alias Daniyal, Ahmad Hussain Alias Kala, Faizan Bashir, Zeeshan alias Bona, Muhammad Aamir alias Lamba, Aziz and Faheem were apprehended with arms, ammunition and looted valuables.

The detainees along with recovered arms, valuables were handed over to police which after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations started investigation.

Traffic police collect Rs55m in challans during helmet campaign

Traffic police of the metropolis has collected a record total of Rs55 million in challans merely in a month since the launch of the helmet campaign in the city. The Karachi traffic police also seized 236,000 motorcycles in addition to Rs54,848,700 in fines over violations of traffic rules.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Karachi, Jawed Ali Mehar also announced that the Karachi Traffic Police has launched another campaign to check violation of one-way.

It must be noted that DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign on July 1 at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

“No biker would be allowed to ply on the city’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet,” said the DIG Traffic.

DIGP Mehar said those found violating the traffic rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be impounded.

Meanwhile, civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help in saving the life of motorcyclists in case of an accident.

Rangers arrest two murder accused

Rangers in a raid in Lyari arrested two accused involved in robbery and murder, citing a spokesperson of paramilitary force on Friday.

Two accused affiliated with a gang of bandits, had killed a man on July 16 who resisted them, spokesman said.

The murder incident took place at Gulistan Colony of Lyari, according to the Rangers. A special team of the paramilitary force was constituted for investigating the incident. A contingent of Rangers after getting intelligence report about the accused conducted raid at a place on Usman Brohi Road in Singu Lane and arrested two accused Aziz and Faheem, Rangers spokesman said. The weapons used in the murder were also recovered from them.

The accused were members of a gang of dacoits and have confessed their involvement in more than 40 robberies in the city, spokesman said. The personnel of paramilitary force in other raids in Karachi arrested six other accused with weapons.

The arrested suspects identified as Mohammad Azeem, Syed Tauqeer Abbas Hussain alias Danial, Ahmed Hussain alias Kala, Faizal Bashir, Zeeshan alias Bona and Mohammad Aamir alias Lamba. The accused were involved in robberies and other street crimes, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.

The accused were handed over to police for legal proceedings against them.